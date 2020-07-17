Victim of former HPD officer Gerald Goines files lawsuit after spending 7 years in prison

HOUSTON – A man who spent seven years in prison is now suing former Houston Police Department officer Gerald Goines. That man was convicted in-part based on Goines’ testimony.

Bryon Prophet was arrested in 2008 and charged with possession with intent to deliver, a crime he says he didn’t commit. Twelve years later, Prophet is filing a wrongful incarceration and a civil rights lawsuit against Goines, former HPD Chief Harold Hurtt and the city of Houston.

Prophet said his arrest has negatively impacted his life and hopes this lawsuit will prevent a similar situation from happening to anyone else. He said he would like his conviction overturned, in addition, says he wants HPD to develop better policies.

Read the full lawsuit below: