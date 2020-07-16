The new Klondike Donut Bar is perfect for breakfast and dessert

HOUSTON – What would you do for a Klondike Donut Bar?

You heard right, donuts. Klondike has released a new line of sweetness inspired by the pastry that will satisfy both your donut and ice cream cravings.

Flavors include the Boston Cream Pie, Frosted Strawberry, and Triple Chocolate. They are all shaped similar to a typical donut and some contain sprinkles and/or glaze and a milk chocolate coating.

The donuts come in a singles or a single flavor six-pack. You can find them at your local grocery store.