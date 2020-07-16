Stafford MSD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

Stafford MSD will announce its reopening plans on Friday, July 17.

Here’s what to know so far:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 19, 2020.

Click here to view the 2020-21 school year calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Stafford MSD has not yet announced social distancing or safety measures it plans to implement in its schools.

The district plans to share its safety protocols on Friday.

Instruction methods offered

Stafford MSD has not yet announced learning options for the upcoming school year; however, a spokesperson for Stafford MSD has mentioned the district is preparing to become a 1:1 campus of students to devices.

The district plans to share its learning plans on Friday.

Survey

Earlier this summer, parents were invited to complete a survey regarding their student(s) at-home learning experience.

Recent updates

Stafford, America: We've received your questions & suggestions for the 2020-21 school year. Please bear with us as our team works TOGETHER to disseminate that info. We will publish our plans Fri 7/17 by EOD through various platforms. Thank you for your feedback and patience! — Stafford MSD (@StaffordMSD) July 14, 2020

Do you have questions about Stafford MSD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.