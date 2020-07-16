Research firms seeking Houstonians to partipate in trial for possible COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON – Researchers are looking for hundreds of people in the Houston area to take part in a trial for a possible vaccine against COVID-19.

How many people?

Phase three of trials for the Moderna vaccine requires up to 30,000 people nationally. DM Clinical Research in Tomball and Texas Center for Drug Development in Houston are looking for 1,000 people locally to take part.

Why Houston?

Dr. Vicki Miller, an investigator with Texas Center for Drug Development, said the city’s diverse population makes it a good place to test.

“In order to show that the vaccine is safe and effective in every group, we need every group to participate,” she said.

Who can take part?

“We are looking for people 18 and up to be a part of these studies,” said Sarah Hasan, patient recruitment lead at DM Clinical Research.

She said researchers will ask candidates about their health history as part of the screening process.

Do you get paid for participating in the trial?

Yes, according to Hasan. The third phase trial runs for two years and requires seven clinic visits.

Participants can be paid up to $2,000, she said.

Where to get more information?

Interested participants can visit this website, www.houstonfightscovid.com.