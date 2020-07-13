Houston area sees deadly stretch of domestic violence-related incidents

HOUSTON – Several families across the area are mourning the loss of loved to domestic violence-related incidents. In just the past three days, there have been three fatal incidents.

Domestic violence cases are on the rise, according to Chau Nguyen of the Houston Area Women’s Center.

“People are calling panicked and desperate, and we are really concerned that survivors are in real danger In light of what we’ve seen the last several days,” said Nguyen.

Two killed in Upper Kirby

On Friday, two women were shot and killed in the Upper Kirby apartment located in the 3200 block of Norfolk Street. Houston Police Department believes the shooter to be the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

According to police, the man is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build and wearing a gray shirt and shorts. He was last seen driving a black BMW sedan with New Jersey license plates, YJT-75Y.

Mother, daughter killed in Baytown

Authorities in Baytown said a mother identified as Norma Martinez was shot several times and her daughter 17-year-old Jocelyn Chairez was killed in a home Saturday located in the 3400 block of Rollingcreek Drive.

Baytown police said the shooter 52-year-old Efrain Lucatero was found dead with that they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Man kills wife in murder-suicide

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said a man shot and killed his wife and then killed himself Sunday. The incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. at a residence in the 25900 block of Silver Timbers Lane.

Investigators said the owner of the homeowner told deputies her good friend identified as Brandi Willis had been shot by her husband Chris Willis, who then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

Investigators said the witness told them the couple has been having domestic issues.

How to get help?

Nguyen is asking anyone in need of help or advice regarding domestic violence-related issues to get assistance by calling the Centers Hotline at 713-528-2121.

She said domestic violence takes on many forms and has many triggers especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“Survivors are calling us afraid to leave the house afraid of COVID, maybe their abuser has lost his job, there are economic pressures the social isolation the pandemic these are all recipes for domestic violence,” Nguyen said.