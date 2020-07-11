82ºF

2 women found dead at apartment complex in Upper Kirby area, police say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two women were found dead in an apartment Saturday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

At around 6 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a shooting report at an apartment located in the 3200 block of Norfolk Street.

After a search of the complex, officers located two adult women with gunshot wounds dead inside an apartment unit.

“Initial investigation shows this to be some kind of domestic incident between one of the females and an ex-boyfriend,” said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson “We don’t believe there’s a danger to the general public.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

