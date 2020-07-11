2 women found dead at apartment complex in Upper Kirby area, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two women were found dead in an apartment Saturday evening, according to the Houston Police Department.

At around 6 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a shooting report at an apartment located in the 3200 block of Norfolk Street.

After a search of the complex, officers located two adult women with gunshot wounds dead inside an apartment unit.

Central officers are at a homicide scene 3200 Norfolk. Two adult females deceased at the scene. Homicide investigators are at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/za8WCnKVA2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2020

“Initial investigation shows this to be some kind of domestic incident between one of the females and an ex-boyfriend,” said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson “We don’t believe there’s a danger to the general public.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.