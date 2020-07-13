Firefighter and resident injured as blaze spreads through N. Harris County apartment complex: Officials

HOUSTON – Families at a north Harris County apartment complex rushed to escape a raging fire. Officials said one firefighter and a resident were injured in the fire.

Officials said they battled the blaze at Capwood Apartments on Aldine Mail Route and JFK Boulevard at around 3:26 a.m. Firefighters worked to put out the fire for nearly an hour, officials said.

According to firefighters, about 16 unites were impacted.

Officials said the injured firefighter and resident were treated on the scene and released. The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

