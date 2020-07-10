Nephew accused of killing uncle during argument at Texas City home

TEXAS CITY, Texas – An argument between two brothers Friday at a Texas City home escalated to the fatal shooting of one of the men by his nephew, police said.

The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. at a home in the 12000 block of Pirate Bend Drive.

Allen Bjerke, public information officer for the Texas City Police Department, said about five people were inside the home when the shooting happened. One of them called for help and officers arrived to find a man in his early 50s dead from a single gunshot wound, Bjerke said.

Bjerke said investigators believe the victim’s nephew, who is in his early 20s, is the gunman.

Video from the scene showed a young man in handcuffs with one of his hands wrapped in a paper bag.

Bjerke said everyone who was inside the home at the time of the shooting is cooperating with investigators.

The identities of neither the victim nor his nephew were immediately released.