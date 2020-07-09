Texas GOP searches for relocation options to hold in-person convention after Houston cancels

MONTGOMERY, Texas – On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent shockwaves across the state when he canceled the GOP’s state convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

“Houston is a hot spot right now in a global pandemic and we cannot have thousands of people gathering inside the George R. Brown,” said Turner.

James Dickey, Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, fired back at Turner this morning.

“His intention was to find an excuse to cancel the convention. He literally went out with the intention to try to suppress Republican votes,” said Dickey.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough offered to help, saying his county could hold the convention.

“We will be great hosts. We will not put any political pressure on you,” said Keough.

“Thank you for the warm welcome, we appreciate that very much. We have a lot of logistical things to work through,” said Dickey.

Dickey said they’re looking at several relocation options for their convention including, Montgomery County. Hotels and different venues have been contacted, according to Montgomery County officials.

“I think that’s fantastic,” said Montgomery County resident Paul Renberg.

Renberg says he doesn’t fear the coronavirus and would be thrilled if the convention was held here.

“Let’s bring it on. We could use the money, and we could use the exposure. It’d be great, I like it,” said Renberg.

Dickey says the GOP will select the new location for their convention by this Saturday.