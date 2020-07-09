2 men shot while sitting in vehicle in Alief; search for suspect underway: Police

HOUSTON – Police said they are searching for a suspect on the run after two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle in Alief Thursday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened at Sea Shore Drive and South Kirkwood at around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, the men were in the vehicle when a red Cadillac drove by, opened fire and sped off.

Officers said one man was shot in the arm and treated at the scene. The other was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, police said.

The shooting is currently under investigation.