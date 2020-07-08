94ºF

One Good Thing: Happy 70th Anniversary to Norbert and Ruth Brocken!

HOUSTON – A local couple is celebrating seven decades of love.

Norbert and Ruth Brocken’s family told KPRC 2 they are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on July 8, 2020.

The family had planned a 70th-anniversary celebration but amid COVID-19 concerns, it has been postponed for a future date.

According to their family, the two have been blessed with good health and continue to live in their home. The couple has a large family that consists of three adult sons and their spouses, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

They are also loyal viewers of KPRC 2.

KPRC 2 would like to wish these lovebirds a Happy Anniversary!

