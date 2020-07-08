5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, July 8

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, July 8:

1. Texas passes 10,000 confirmed new virus cases in single day

Texas surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day Tuesday for the first time, crossing a sobering milestone rarely seen since the pandemic first hit the U.S. in March.

The record high of 10,028 new cases in Texas served as another alarming new measure of the swift resurgence of COVID-19 nationwide and the failures of the country’s response.

2. ‘They do absolutely nothing:’ Gov. Greg Abbott blasts local leaders for inaction to enforce current orders

Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t hold back when addressing local officials who are pushing for a second stay-at-home order or more authority of their own.

During an interview with a Beaumont TV station KFDM, Abbott put Texas leaders on blast for not enforcing his established orders.

“If you look at the county judges or mayors who are asking for more authority to take action or to really shut things down completely back into lockdown mode that really force Texans into poverty,” Abbott said. “I found one thing consistent: All of these local officials who are asking to shut Texas back down – they’ve absolutely refused to enforce the current executive orders that are already in place.”

3. DeVos says schools have to be ‘fully operational’ and rejects part-time reopening, amid pandemic

President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched an all-out effort pressing state and local officials to reopen schools this fall, arguing that some are keeping schools closed not because of the risks from the coronavirus pandemic but for political reasons.

“They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed,” Trump said at a White House discussion on school plans for the fall. “No way. We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”

4. Texas parents can choose whether or not to send their child to school next year, TEA says

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in Texas, one of the most hotly debated issues is whether Texas schools should resume in-person classes in the fall.

Students have been home since mid-March after the pandemic first took hold in the Houston-area and many parents have grappled with decisions like childcare, learning and whether or not they feel comfortable sending their children back to school.

As school districts continue to finalize their plans for the 2020-21 school year, the Texas Education Agency announced Tuesday that all Texas parents will get a choice on whether or not to send their children back to school.

5. Alief ISD will begin 2020-21 school year online due to pandemic

Alief Independent School District Superintendent HD Chambers says school officials have decided to begin the school year online.

Chambers said he doesn’t want any student to lose out on their education because of the pandemic but the thought of how to bring students and teachers back to the classroom safely keeps him up at night.

