Big Texas Dance Hall & Saloon in Spring to permanently close their doors after 15 years due to COVID-19

SPRING, Texas – Spring’s popular dance hall and saloon is closing its doors for good.

In Facebook and Instagram posts Thursday, Big Texas Dance Hall and Saloon, located on Holtzwarth Road, announced that the closure was not only due to the coronavirus pandemic but also Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate on shutting down bars after a spike of cases.

“We did not re-open when we were allowed to because we did not feel confident that it would be sustainable if we did,” the post read, “with the governor recently announcing that bars are again closed, we now know that it will not be possible to operate again.”

The post went on to thank their staff, customers and the bands who came out to perform.

“We want to thank all the people that have been a part of our journey over the past 15 years,” the post said, “We will miss you all.”

The dance hall opened their doors in 2005, bringing dance lessons and fun nights to local residents. Local bands also performed on weekend.

