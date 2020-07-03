Big Texas Dance Hall & Saloon in Spring to permanently close their doors after 15 years due to COVID-19

SPRING, Texas – Spring’s popular dance hall and saloon is closing its doors for good.
In Facebook and Instagram posts Thursday, Big Texas Dance Hall and Saloon, located on Holtzwarth Road, announced that the closure was not only due to the coronavirus pandemic but also Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate on shutting down bars after a spike of cases.
“We did not re-open when we were allowed to because we did not feel confident that it would be sustainable if we did,” the post read, “with the governor recently announcing that bars are again closed, we now know that it will not be possible to operate again.”
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been trying to figure out a way for our business to survive while keeping our staff and our guests safe. We did not re-open when we were allowed to because we did not feel confident that it would be sustainable if we did. With the Governor recently announcing that bars are again closed, we now know that it will not be possible to operate again. We want to thank all the people that have been a part of our journey over the past 15 years. To our staff, you were what made Big Texas what it was. We’re sorry we couldn’t keep it going for you. To the bands that we worked with, we were honored to be part of your journey. To our vendors, officers and many partners, your involvement was essential to who we were as a company. To our customers, your support up until the end was nothing short of legendary. We will miss you all. 😢
The post went on to thank their staff, customers and the bands who came out to perform.
“We want to thank all the people that have been a part of our journey over the past 15 years,” the post said, “We will miss you all.”
The dance hall opened their doors in 2005, bringing dance lessons and fun nights to local residents. Local bands also performed on weekend.
