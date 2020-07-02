Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen promoted to specialist, Army says

FORT HOOD, Texas – Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier from Houston who has been missing since April, received a promotion due to her time in service, according to the U.S. Army.

In a news release, the Army said that Guillen was promoted to specialist, effective Wednesday.

A suspect in Guillen’s disappearance was found dead Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound just one day after “partial human remains” were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County.

The remains have yet to be identified, but Guillen’s family said they believe they belong to her.

According to the Army, another suspect in the case is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier, who is in custody and awaiting charges.

There will be a 2 p.m. news conference to address the current status of the investigation. Click2Houston.com is planning to offer a live stream of the event.