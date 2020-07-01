When will construction be finished on Westheimer?

HOUSTON – Westheimer Road is operating at normal speeds during the day as the paving operations are complete.

However, there is some work to complete such as median repair, finishing the loops for the signal lights and some final striping. That work should be complete by early August.

Crews have been working 24 hours a day to get the work done, covering Westheimer Road from the West Loop to Dairy Ashford.

They started with repaving the area between the West Loop and Fountain View and continued working their way west until reaching Dairy Ashford.

The Texas Department of Transportation tells me they’ve finished all left-turn lanes on this major corridor except one.

Right now, they’re working on curbs and sidewalks and finishing up pavement improvements in the next couple of weeks.

Work should be mostly done by the end of June, which is several months ahead of schedule.