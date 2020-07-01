Pct. 7 deputy constable injured in crash in SE Houston: Authorities

HOUSTON – A Precinct 7 deputy constable and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a crash in southeast Houston Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies said the incident happened on Scott Street near the South Beltway at around 3:57 a.m.

The deputy's patrol vehicle had major front-end damage and the woman was trapped in her car. Deputies said she was rescued with cuts to her face.

Authorities said the deputy was taken to the hospital with knee pain.

Deputies are unsure what led up to the crash.