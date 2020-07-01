Houston police cruiser involved in crash on South Main Street, causes traffic delays

HOUSTON – Authorities are working to clear up a crash involving a Houston police cruiser in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning. Police said the crash has caused traffic delays in the area.

Officers said the incident happened at around 5:50 a.m. on South Main Street and Fariss Street.

According to authorities, the officer involved in the accident had minor injuries.

This was the second officer-involved crash in Houston Wednesday morning. At around 4 a.m., a Precinct 7 deputy constable was also involved in a crash where the deputy’s patrol vehicle had major front-end damage and a woman was trapped in her car.