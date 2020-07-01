From road closures to viewing spots: Here’s what you should know about Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON – Freedom Over Texas, Houston’s annual Fourth of July celebration, will continue this year but without public activities or public access due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The firework event will still be held at Buffalo Bayou and Sam Houston parks.

“The city of Houston will celebrate freedom this year, but out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic, we want people to stay home and watch the fireworks,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a written statement. “The virtual celebration will include a dazzling display of red, white, and blue as we reflect on the history of our country and the challenging events of 2020. Let us never forget what it means to be in the land of the free and the home of the brave. We are #HoustonStrong.”

“Sadly, for the first time in the history of the event, the public is not invited to the park for our annual Fourth of July celebration,” said Susan Christian, director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, in a written statement. “Out of concern for public safety we are not producing our traditional grand festival.”

Christian said the fireworks will be an elevated launch so more Houstonians can celebrate and watch the show by looking toward the city’s skyline from the west.

Freedom Over Texas will feature a lineup of live and virtual entertainers. It will be broadcast and livestreamed on July 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Road closures

To accommodate a larger fallout zone for a larger fireworks show, Memorial Drive and Allen Parkway will be closed as follows:

Friday, 4 p.m. to Sunday, 11:59 p.m.

Metered Parking along Buffalo Bayou Park between Sabine Street and Taft Street Block 600-1900

Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.