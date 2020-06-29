Man dead after getting hit by truck in NE Harris County: Deputies

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was hit by a truck in northeast Harris County on Sunday, deputies said.

The incident happened on Langley road near the Eastex Freeway at around 10:20 p.m., according to deputies.

According to investigators, the 68-year-old driving the truck didn’t have time to avoid the man, who was on the road, and ran into him. The victim died at the scene, investigators said. Deputies said the driver drove into a ditch after the incident.

Deputies said the man driving the truck showed no signs of intoxication and is cooperating with investigators.