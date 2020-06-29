Houston mayor to provide update on city’s response to coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update Monday on how the city is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
Turner’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.
