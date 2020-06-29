90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Houston mayor to provide update on city’s response to coronavirus pandemic

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Coronavirus, Sylvester Turner, Houston, Local
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference at Houston City Hall on May 29, 2020.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference at Houston City Hall on May 29, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update Monday on how the city is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turner’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: