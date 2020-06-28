Tomball man killed in plane crash in east Texas

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a Tomball man was killed in a plane crash, according to officials.

The crash happened Saturday near a private landing strip in Zavalla, which is in east Texas.

The Department of Public Safety said the 40-year-old man has been identified as James Duke Vanlue. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace.

Officials said Vanlue was flying from Tomball to Zavalla and crashed after clipping some trees near the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.