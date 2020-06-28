Missouri City and Dickinson join other cities as people are required to wear masks in businesses

On Sunday morning, Missouri City joined a list of other cities now requiring people to wear a mask while visiting local businesses.

The mandatory mask order went into effect at midnight. All businesses are expected to have a policy in place requiring all employees and customers over 10 years old to wear a mask. Businesses who fail to get on board by Tuesday could face a $1,000 fine.

In Pearland, the mayor issued a similar order requiring businesses to make mask-wearing mandatory or face a $1,000 fine. That order also went into effect at midnight and expires July 12.

In Dickinson, officials are also taking steps to curb the spread of the virus. A face covering mandate went into effect there at midnight. According to the order, face masks are to be worn in public.

There are no civil or criminal penalties for those who don’t wear a mask. The new mask orders are parallel to orders in Harris and Fort Bend counties.