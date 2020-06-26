Mayor Turner, local experts to provide an update on Houston’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday

HOUSTON – Amid community concerns about the increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update on the city’s response to the public health crisis on Friday.

Recovery Czar Marvin Odum will join Mayor Turner, along with Peter Hotez, MD, of Baylor College of Medicine, Local Health Authority David Persse, MD, Fire Chief Sam Pena, and Police Chief Art Acevedo at 3 p.m.

“Look, I have 2.3 million people in the city of Houston that I consider my family,” Mayor Turner told CNN.

“I have no doubt, what we did and shutting down early, putting on the masks, social distancing, proper hygiene all of those things worked, in combination, were working,” Turner said.

When asked will the rising number of COVID-19 cases scare the people enough to do the right thing, Turner said, ”Well I’m hoping that they are. We’re certainly letting people know that we are moving quickly in the wrong direction. Look, this is Houston. When we work together, we are able to do great things, we managed to flatten this virus towards the end of April, the numbers were going down, so it was working.”

On Thursday, there were 5,996 new cases reported in Texas. On Wednesday, there were 5,551 cases reported and on Tuesday, there were 5,489 cases reported, according to data from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

Texas has also seen 2,296 deaths related to coronavirus as of Thursday.