Investigation underway after man found stabbed to death in street in Midtown, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death in the middle of the road in Midtown Thursday night, police said.

Police said the incident happened at Sutton Street and Genesee Street at around 11:40 p.m.

Officers said they had originally responded to the scene thinking the man had been hit by a car, but after the medical examiner took a look at him, they realized the victim was stabbed five to 10 times in the neck and chest. Police said the victim is a man in his 50s.

An investigation into who killed the man is currently underway.