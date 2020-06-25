77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

See photos and videos of what the weather looks like around Houston after a night of storms

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Houston, Weather
photo

Hours of heavy rain overnight caused flash flooding across the Houston region Thursday morning.

Multiple bayou levels have risen including Brays, Buffalo, and White Oak.

Some roadways are experiencing flooding in different areas.

[RELATED: LIST: High water being reported on some Houston-area roads]

Here’s what it looks like around Houston:

Bear Creek Pioneers Park in west Houston

Brays Bayou

Buffalo Bayou at FM 1463

Cinco Ranch

Rain gauge fills up 5” overnight in Cinco Ranch.
Rain gauge fills up 5” overnight in Cinco Ranch. (KPRC 2)

FM 1463 in Fulshear

FM 1463 near Cardiff Ranch in Fulshear, Texas on June 25, 2020.
FM 1463 near Cardiff Ranch in Fulshear, Texas on June 25, 2020. (KPRC 2)

Garwood

Garwood, Texas on June 25, 2020
Garwood, Texas on June 25, 2020 (KPRC 2)

Katy

Northwood Manor 503 in northeast Houston

South Mayde Creek

White Oak Bayou in Jersey Village

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: