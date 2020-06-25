See photos and videos of what the weather looks like around Houston after a night of storms

Hours of heavy rain overnight caused flash flooding across the Houston region Thursday morning.
Multiple bayou levels have risen including Brays, Buffalo, and White Oak.
Some roadways are experiencing flooding in different areas.
Here’s what it looks like around Houston:
Bear Creek Pioneers Park in west Houston
Brays Bayou
Brays Bayou near Braeswood & Stella Link Rd in Houston within its banks at 9:15am today, but flowing swiftly. #houwx @hcfcd pic.twitter.com/0QuNjkv5eh— Billy Forney 3 (@BillyForney3) June 25, 2020
Buffalo Bayou at FM 1463
Buffalo Bayou is FULL at FM 1463. @JeffLindner1 pic.twitter.com/0ThG0oOANT— Major Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) June 25, 2020
Cinco Ranch
FM 1463 in Fulshear
Garwood
Katy
Due to rain and wet courts, classes are cancelled Thursday, June 25th in the morning. Please schedule a make up class with the Director. pic.twitter.com/lsyIm4meyv— Andres Quijano (@KatyTennisAcad) June 25, 2020
Northwood Manor 503 in northeast Houston
South Mayde Creek
Flooding along S. Mayde Creek in West Harris County. Nearby residents in Westlake Village thankful it didn’t reach their homes. @KPRC2 #kprc2 @KPRC2Britta pic.twitter.com/kcCYVthDJf— KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) June 25, 2020
South Mayde Creek is currently above TOB inside the Addicks Reservoir. pic.twitter.com/vtgIKzXlYJ— Ian Shelton (@IanShelton1997) June 25, 2020
White Oak Bayou in Jersey Village
White Oak Bayou in Jersey Village this channel is expected to remain below TOB. @TxStormChasers @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/8X8TZ1j6c5— Ian Shelton (@IanShelton1997) June 25, 2020