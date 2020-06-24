Houston fire crews, local law enforcement prepare for overnight severe weather

HOUSTON – Houston fire crews and local law enforcement agencies say they’re gearing up for severe weather that is anticipated to strike the Houston area overnight.

WEATHER ALERT: Flash flood watch issued for Houston area until 7 a.m.

With the possibility of flash flooding, officials urge residents to not leave their homes during the overnight hours and to remember to “Turn around, don’t drown.”

This is how officials say they’re preparing:

Houston Fire Department

HFD said it has performed operational readiness with eight high-water rescue vehicles and 18 evacuation boats.

The HFD Technical Rescue Team is also helping to equip other HFD assets and providing additonal manpower, officials said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office

Constable’s deputies have staged high water rescue equipment throughout Precinct 4 Tuesday, officials said.