Sunshine is in control! Drier air, cooler temps stick around through the weekend

HOUSTON – There was a beautiful sunrise in Galveston this morning, where the temperature dropped to only 76 degrees Saturday morning. It was much cooler further to the north near Bush Airport, where temperatures dropped to 69 degrees, which is four degrees cooler than the normal low temperature for June 13.

It was even cooler in areas north of the airport, which saw temperatures in the low to mid-60s. The cooler temperatures are thanks to the dry air that is in place throughout the region.

High pressure will work to keep us hot and dry (KPRC)

A dome of high pressure to our north is helping to keep the region mostly sunny and warm the next few days.

As this area of high pressure moves east, we will see a return of moist air from the Gulf. That means we’ll get back our typical Houston humidity by the end of the week, with slight rain chances next weekend.

Looking for sunny skies with temperatures warming to low 90s (KPRC)

Saturday will almost be exquisite with plenty of sun, moderate wind and highs in the low 90s. The only problem is the air quality alert issued for the afternoon, so those with lung-related sensitivities should be watchful.

Hot and mostly dry next ten days (KPRC)

With only very slight shower chances the next few days, enjoy the relatively dry conditions. The low 90s will feel a lot better than what we can experience at the end of the week as Gulf moisture returns and slight rain chances are back in play.