Parent of 5-year-old suing former MLB player Carl Crawford for $1M over drowning at Houston home

HOUSTON – The parent of a 5-year-old boy is suing former professional baseball player Carl Crawford for $1 million over a drowning that happened at a home in northwest Houston on May 17.

The child, Kasen, Hersi, and 25-year-old Bethany Lartigue died after drowning at Crawford’s home in the 1400 block of Mansfield Street, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officials said Lartigue reportedly jumped into the pool to save Hersi who was having trouble. They were transported to the Memorial Hermann Greater Heights, where they were later pronounced dead.

The lawsuit states that Crawford, who is also the owner of the Houston record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, was negligent for failing to secure his pool and taking the necessary steps to ensure that the child would not have access to the pool.

The parent is seeking compensation for pecuniary losses, mental anguish and more.

