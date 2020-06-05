Former MLB player Carl Crawford accused of choking, holding ex-girlfriend at gunpoint

HOUSTON – A former MLB player is charged with felony assault for choking his ex-girlfriend at an apartment complex in Upper Kirby, according to court documents.

The woman told police that Carl Crawford, 38, held her at gunpoint while grabbing her by the head and neck on May 8. Crawford is also the owner of Houston record label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

The day prior to the assault, the victim told police that Crawford texted her about meeting at her apartment to talk. The woman said that she and Crawford had been in a romantic relationship for 2.5 years before it ended in February. They also have a child together.

When he arrived the next day, she said he revealed he was carrying a semi-automatic handgun.

The woman said Crawford unloaded the clip and ejected a round of the pistol and began walking toward her holding the firearm, according to court documents. She said she could tell that Crawford was upset and claims he told her that he was going to give her “one last time” to tell the truth or he was going to hurt her.

The woman said she went to open the door to leave when he pushed her down on the ground in the hallway.

The victim told police Crawford held the gun in one hand and use the other hand to grab her by the head and neck while asking her how long had she been talking to a male acquaintance, according to court documents. She said she had only known the male for one week.

The woman said Crawford called her a liar and slammed her head against the wall several times, according to court documents. She said Crawford continued to interrogate her while he applied pressure to her neck and throat making it difficult for her to breathe.

Eventually, she said she couldn’t breathe at all, and “everything began to get blurry and dark," per the court documents.

The woman told investigators she “felt like she was about to pass out and she felt if she were to be clocked any longer that she would be hurt pretty bad."

Crawford didn’t stop attacking the woman until their 1-year-old daughter walked up the victim told police. She said he then moved towards the child, which allowed her to leave the apartment and run to the leasing management office, from where the police were called.

Crawford fled the scene but left a gun behind, which was recovered by responding patrol officers, according to the court documents.

Investigators also discovered harassing text messages sent to the victim from Crawford.

One read: “Nah, that wasn’t a beating u just mad I made u confess.”

Crawford also sent a message that he was paying someone to give him the male’s address.

His bond was set at $10,000 which he paid and left custody. He appeared in PC Court at 8 p.m. Thursday.

About two weeks after the alleged incident, a woman and a five-year-old child drowned at a home owned by Crawford in an unrelated incident. According to media reports, Crawford was holding a small gathering at the time of the incident.

The woman who drowned is not the same one from the assault allegations.

Crawford spent 15 years in the MLB with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He retired in 2016 after the Dodgers released him her his contract.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can get help at the National Domestic Violence Hotline website or by calling 1-800-799-7233.