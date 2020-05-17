Child and woman die after drowning in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A five-year-old child and 25-year-old woman dead after drowning incident Saturday afternoon in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said two people were found in a swimming pool at a home on the 1400 block of Mansfield Street. Police said the child was in the pool having trouble and the woman jumped in to save the child. They were transported to the Memorial Hermann Greater Heights, where they were later pronounced dead.

Neighbors said the home is owned by Carl Crawford, a former MLB player and owner of the Houston record label 1501 Certified Entertainment.