Houston firefighter in ICU with COVID-19, union says

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A Houston firefighter is in an Intensive Care Unit after contracting coronavirus, according to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.

“A crew member at his station also tested positive,” the union tweeted Sunday. “We are in contact with the hospitalized member’s family. Please keep him, his family and friends, and his crew in your thoughts at prayers. Please stay safe.”

Half an hour before the tweet from the firefighter’s union, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said he was working to confirm that the firefighter was in the ICU. He tweeted that the crew member in question was an HFD captain.

“Initial report indicates employee was admitted to a hospital near his home in San Antonio, TX,” Peña tweeted. “More information as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

