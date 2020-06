HOUSTON – Members of the Texas congressional delegation spoke Friday about legislation aimed at making Juneteenth a national holiday.

U.S. Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston) and Lizzie Fletcher (D-Houston) gathered in Houston at noon to speak about the legislation.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when word of the Emancipation Proclamation made it to Texas, and the last enslaved people in the United States were told they were free.