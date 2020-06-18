Mayor Turner accepts donation of 500,000 masks from Focus Humanitarian Assistance USA and Ismaili Council for Southwestern US

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner accepted 500,000 reusable face masks generously donated to the city of Houston by Focus Humanitarian USA (FOCUS USA) and the Ismaili Council for the Southwestern United States.

Upon receiving the masks, Turner expressed his gratitude towards the Ismaili community, which he says have always supported the Houston community in times of need.

As the number of positive coronavirus cases rise in Houston, Turner has strongly encouraged residents to wear a mask in public spaces.

“We are in a public health crisis now, and face masks can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Turner said.

According to the mayor’s office, this donation of half a million masks will help the city provide a mask to anyone who needs it.

“This donation is one more manifestation of a collaboration between the Ismaili Imamat and the State of Texas that calls for collaboration to reduce risk and respond to threats to public health, safety and the welfare of vulnerable communities,” Chairperson of FOCUS USA Shenila Momin said.

As a part of the city’s overall response efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, face masks will be distributed among Houston residents and first responders.