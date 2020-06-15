Get dad a special custom video from Houston Astros’ Orbit this Father’s Day

Still struggling to find the perfect Father’s Day gift? Well, if your dad is a 'stros fan, then look no further.

Houston Astros’ mascot Orbit is creating custom videos for Father’s Day.

In the videos, Orbit will hold up multiple signs revealing a special message written by children to their dad.

Video requests can be placed on Cameo for $50 each.

All proceeds benefit the Astros Foundation which supports youth baseball and softball programs, the recognition of the U.S. military, childhood cancer awareness, and efforts to reduce homelessness.

The deadline to request a special father’s day video from Orbit is June 17.

Click here to reserve your custom video.