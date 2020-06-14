Suspect robs man who crashed into Popeyes in NE Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a wild robbery and crash at a Popeyes in northeast Houston Sunday morning.

Police said it happened at Aldine Bender near the Eastex Freeway at around 3:30 a.m.

According to officers, a driver chased down a pickup truck, causing it to crash into a Popeyes. Officers said while that person laid unconscious, the driver stole from the truck.

Police said the suspect managed to get away before they arrived. The driver of that truck was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.