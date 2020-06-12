Free movie tickets for high school seniors

HOUSTON – With so many closures during the pandemic, freebies have been scarce, but this is a great deal for high school seniors and 2020 graduates.

At 5 Showbiz Cinema locations in greater Houston

Showbiz Cinemas are offering free movie tickets to seniors every Monday through Thursday during the month of June. All you need is your valid student ID. Show it at the box office to get a free ticket at the Showbiz Cinemas in Baytown, Kingwood, Liberty Lakes and Fall Creek.

We checked what’s playing. Showbiz is showing flashback movies right now; titles like “I Still Believe,” “Sonic the Hedgehog" and going way back, “Footloose.”