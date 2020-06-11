Police searching for missing Sunnyside boy

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a boy who went missing in the Sunnyside area Thursday morning.

According to Houston police, 9-year-old Romello Carter was last seen about 10 a.m. in the 8100 block of Bowen Street, which is near the intersection of Scott and Hondo streets.

Police said Romello was carrying two grocery bags of clothes when he left his home on foot.

Romello is described as black, 4 feet, 6 inches tall, 86 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray muscle shirt, black pants and gray Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Romello’s whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s missing persons unit at 832-394-1840.