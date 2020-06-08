93ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

PHOTOS: See images from Monday’s public memorial in Houston for George Floyd

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Houston, George Floyd
Mourner Charlene Thompson, of Houston, passes by the casket of George Floyd during a public visitation for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church Monday, June 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)
Mourner Charlene Thompson, of Houston, passes by the casket of George Floyd during a public visitation for Floyd at the Fountain of Praise church Monday, June 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)

Hundreds are gathering to pay their respects on Monday to George Floyd at a final public viewing held at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.

Floyd, 46, died in police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25 in Minneapolis.

[LIVE STREAM: Mourners pay their respects to George Floyd during public viewing in Houston]

Floyd was a Houston-native who grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School.

On Monday from noon - 6 p.m., local residents and visitors from all over the country attended public viewing for Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: