PHOTOS: See images from Monday’s public memorial in Houston for George Floyd
Hundreds are gathering to pay their respects on Monday to George Floyd at a final public viewing held at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.
Floyd, 46, died in police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25 in Minneapolis.
[LIVE STREAM: Mourners pay their respects to George Floyd during public viewing in Houston]
Floyd was a Houston-native who grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School.
On Monday from noon - 6 p.m., local residents and visitors from all over the country attended public viewing for Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.