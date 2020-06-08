PHOTOS: See images from Monday’s public memorial in Houston for George Floyd

Hundreds are gathering to pay their respects on Monday to George Floyd at a final public viewing held at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.

Floyd, 46, died in police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25 in Minneapolis.

[LIVE STREAM: Mourners pay their respects to George Floyd during public viewing in Houston]

Floyd was a Houston-native who grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School.

On Monday from noon - 6 p.m., local residents and visitors from all over the country attended public viewing for Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church.