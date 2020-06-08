Mosquitoes in Montgomery County test positive for West Nile virus

The first mosquito sample of the 2020 season has tested positive for West Nile virus in Montgomery County.

Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack announced on Facebook that his mosquito abatement team identified the first West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample on June 5.

According to the post, the mosquito was trapped in one of the department’s operational zones in the Panther Creek area in The Woodlands.

The first round of treatment included spraying all streets and county right-of-ways within the affected area on June 6 and the second round of treatment is scheduled for Monday evening.

“Our office is working diligently to minimize the risk of residents contracting a mosquito-borne illness,” Noack said.

Residents are advised to avoid outdoor activity during treatment hours and take additional personal protective measures.

Extra precautions being recommended include using insect repellent, wearing long, light, loose clothing and eliminating standing water.

“The one thing that all mosquitoes require for reproduction is a source of water. Be sure to turn over or remove anything from your yard that can hold water,” said Montgomery County Mosquito Abatement Director Justin Fausek. “If you have areas where you can’t get rid of water, such as a birdbath or meter box, you can treat it with a larvicide containing BTI instead.”