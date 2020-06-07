This is how Katy ISD is recognizing its graduates who enlisted in the military

With graduating ceremonies beginning June 17, many Katy ISD seniors who have enlisted in the military will miss the long-awaited day due to event postponements as a result of the coronavirus.

In order to recognize these brave students, Katy ISD created a special graduation video honoring its class of 2020 military enlistees for their high school achievements and decision to serve the nation.

Katy ISD reports more than 80 of its graduating seniors have enlisted in the military, with the majority joining the Army or Marine Corps.

Click here to view the full list of students and what branch they’ve enlisted in.