12-acre Crystal Lagoon begins phased opening with invitation-only preview

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

12-acre Crystal Lagoon is located within the Lago Mar master-planned community in Texas City.
Houston-based developer Land Tejas has begun its phased opening of its second Crystal Lagoon in the Houston area.

According to Houston Business Journal, Land Tejas held an invitation-only preview of the new 12-acre Crystal Lagoon on May 30.

The Crystal Lagoon is located within the Lago Mar master-planned community in Texas City.

According to the Houston Business Journal, a spokesperson says “the opening of the lagoon for resident use is imminent" and future plans include a separate pay-for-access beach club with multiple beaches for the general public.

Other amenities in the works include a cabana pool, a two-story swim-up bar on an island, a kid’s beach with water features, a floating obstacle course and a watersports facility including kayaks, paddleboards and small sailboats, according to the Houston Business Journal.

