These are the new parking changes you should know about on Galveston’s Seawall

GALVESTON, Texas – The City of Galveston recently announced new parking changes for Galveston’s Seawall, city officials announced in a release.

City officials redistributed 220 free parking spaces in four sections on the north side of the Seawall, between 12th and 19th streets, 33rd and 39th streets, 53rd and 61st streets, and 85th to the 9100 block of Seawall Blvd.

“The City and a dedicated group of individuals have been working hard to update the dune protection and beach access plan and ensure access to Galveston beaches per the Texas Open Beaches Act,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said in a release. "This change in free parking on the Seawall is part of those efforts.”

Previously, parking was available between 69th and 81st streets.

The redistribution of parking spaces is part of Galveston’s ongoing Beach Access Plan compliance project, providing wider access to all public beaches on the Island, Galveston city officials said.

All other parking spaces along the Seawall are paid, and costs $1 per hour between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visitors can pay for parking by using their smartphone by logging in to PayByPhone.com or downloading the PayByPhone app.