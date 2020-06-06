Texas Southern University respected debate coach Dr. Freeman dies at 100

HOUSTON – Dr. Thomas Freeman, who spent 70 years as a professor and famed debate coach at Texas Southern University, died Saturday at 100 years old, according to the university.

By most accounts, Freeman’s story at TSU is legendary. It’s a journey he didn’t initially set out to traverse.

“I was under contract to come only for nine months. I was a minister in Richmond, Virginia,” Freeman told KPRC 2 in 2019.

Freeman accepted a temporary gig teaching philosophy in 1949 at TSU. During that period, he began to coach students on the art of debating, changing the trajectory of his life. A shift, he said, that he never imaged his life would take.

“I worked with students for about three months and then took them to Harvard and to the University of Chicago. They won both debates," he said.

Freeman’s legacy at TSU was spotlighted in the 2007 movie, “The Great Debaters.” Actor Denzel Washington portrayed Freeman.

Freeman hails from Virginia. He became a minister at 9 years old and knew he’d been called by God to preach. He continued to do so once his temporary stay in Houston became permanent, preaching at Mount Horeb Baptist Church in Houston’s Fifth Ward.

Freeman officially retired from teaching in 2013 but kept office hours at the TSU.

While he enjoyed mentoring students, Freeman also noted the value of listening.

“Sit back and say nothing, you would be surprised to know how much you can hear,” he said.

Paying respect

Congressman Al Green wrote a tribute to Freeman on Twitter.

Today, we have lost a legend. A truly free man, who made every effort to liberate and mold the minds of the generations of leaders behind him. Dr. Thomas F. Freeman was not only a great debater but a great husband and father, a great minister, a great man, and a great friend.

The legacy of Dr. Thomas F. Freeman is one that speaks for itself. Words cannot sufficiently describe how much he will be missed. Rest In Peace, dear brother.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Texas Southern University icon Dr. Thomas F. Freeman. The esteemed debate coach, orator and teacher began his career at TSU in 1949. pic.twitter.com/8XMltESbeE — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) June 6, 2020

The legacy of Dr. Thomas F. Freeman is one that speaks for itself. Words cannot sufficiently describe how much he will be missed. Rest In Peace, dear brother. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) June 6, 2020

We are deeply saddened to share that Texas Southern University icon, Dr. Thomas F. Freeman passed away today, June 6, 2020. The legendary debate coach, orator and philosophy professor began his career at TSU in 1949.… https://t.co/Ea0juGZOCq — NAACP Houston (@NAACPHOU) June 6, 2020

--

Brandon Walker contributed to this report.