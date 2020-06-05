Ogg: Case involving George Floyd was among Goines cases being reviewed by prosecutors

HOUSTON – A 16-year-old drug case involving George Floyd was among the hundreds of cases connected to ex-Houston police Officer Gerald Goines that are being reviewed by prosecutors, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Speaking to Khambrel Marshall during an interview that will air on Sunday’s edition of Houston Newsmakers, Ogg said that Floyd, a Houston native who died while being detained by police in Minnesota on Memorial Day, was convicted by Goines as part of a single-witness drug case in 2004.

Cases involving Goines were questioned after he was charged with murder and tampering with a government record in connection with the 2019 raid on a Harding Street home that ended with officers shooting and killing Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas. Goines is accused of lying on the affidavit used to obtain the warrant that led to the raid. County prosecutors have said they anticipate having to clear more than 100 cases involving Goines.

Ogg said Floyd’s case was among the cases that prosecutors were working to clear.

“We even sent Mr. Floyd a notice, but because all we had was his last known address, I don’t believe he ever received it,” Ogg said. “He would’ve been entitled to relief.”

Ogg said that she doesn’t know if that relief can be posthumously given to his family, but she will see what she can do.

Floyd’s case is also among the 14,000 cases involving the Houston Police Department’s narcotics division that are also being reviewed, Ogg said.

“Everybody who was wrongfully convicted by Gerald Goines, or any of the officers in the squad, need to have their names cleared,” Ogg said.

Goines is currently awaiting trial.

