Houston City Hall lit in crimson and gold to honor George Floyd

HOUSTON – Houston City Hall was lit in crimson and gold Tuesday night to honor George Floyd.

Floyd, a native of Houston’s Third Ward, died while he was being detained by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Memorial Day. His death has sparked marches and protests across the country.

About 60,000 people packed downtown Houston on Tuesday afternoon to remember Floyd with a march that was organized by his family. The march started at Discovery Green and ended at City Hall, where crowds called for justice for Floyd.

As the sun set, crimson and gold lights were shone on City Hall in honor of Floyd. The colors were chosen because they are the school colors of Yates High School, where Floyd graduated.