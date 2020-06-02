LIVE BLOG: Downtown Houston preparing for George Floyd protest
HOUSTON – People will gather in downtown Houston on Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Floyd was a native of Houston’s Third Ward, and the protest is being organized by members of his family.
Organizers have called for the event, which includes a march from Discovery Green to Houston City Hall, to remain peaceful.
You can follow our live coverage below.
