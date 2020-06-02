86ºF

LIVE BLOG: Downtown Houston preparing for George Floyd protest

Protesters gather in Sydney, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, to support the cause of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd and urged their own governments to address racism and police violence. Floyd died last week after he was pinned to the pavement by a white police officer who put his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck until he stopped breathing. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
HOUSTON – People will gather in downtown Houston on Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd was a native of Houston’s Third Ward, and the protest is being organized by members of his family.

Organizers have called for the event, which includes a march from Discovery Green to Houston City Hall, to remain peaceful.

You can follow our live coverage below.

