LIVE BLOG: Downtown Houston preparing for George Floyd protest

HOUSTON – People will gather in downtown Houston on Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyd was a native of Houston’s Third Ward, and the protest is being organized by members of his family.

Organizers have called for the event, which includes a march from Discovery Green to Houston City Hall, to remain peaceful.

