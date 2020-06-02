WATCH: This is what the family of George Floyd said during today’s march in Houston

HOUSTON – Several members of George Floyd’s family spoke in front of thousands of people about what the death of their loved one represents not only for them but for the nation.

Floyd’s brother spoke about having love for the community and called for non-violent protests because that will shed a negative light on George Floyd’s name and the Black community.

The march, organized by Bun B and Trae tha Truth, brought out around 60,000 people who peacefully marched through the streets of downtown from Discovery Green to City Hall in protest of George Floyd’s death.

Others who spoke included Mayor Sylvester Turner, civil rights pioneer Rev. James Lawson and congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

