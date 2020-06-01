Trae tha Truth, Bun B and George Floyd’s family planning march at Discovery Green Tuesday
HOUSTON – Rappers Trae tha Truth and Bun B announced a march Tuesday with the family of George Floyd in Houston. The event will begin at Discovery Green at 1500 McKinney at 3 p.m.
“I’m inviting the whole city to be a part. All people. All races. All humanity. We will do it right for the homie.” Bun B wrote on his Instagram Sunday.
“The whole city needs to come out and stand up for one of our own,” Trae tha Truth wrote on Instagram Sunday. “We will stand with whoever stands for what’s right and will stand against who is wrong.”
He said he has noticed looters and people with earpieces that are not from the community rioting and lotting. He said that behavior will not be tolerated at the event.
Trae tha Truth said the goal is to make this biggest march ever.
“We will make George and his family proud,” he wrote. “We will not be bullied or silenced at all. We are one."
View this post on Instagram
Houston Texas!!!! The Time For Fear Is Over.... Its Time To Stand For #GeorgeFloyd And His Family... Meet Us Tuesday At Discovery Green, We Will Start Marching At 3pm.. The Whole City Need To Come Out And Stand Up For One Of Our Own!! #GeorgeFloyd We Will Stand With Whoever Stands For Whats Right , and Will Stand Against Who Wrong... P.S. i been seein looters and people with earpieces that aint even from here or the community Startin the rioting and looting... That Shit Wont Fly Wit Us.... We Will Make George And His Family Proud.. We Will Not Be Bullied Or Silenced At All.... We Are One !!! See Yall Tuesday!! Stand For Something Or Fall For Anything!! (Share This) We Need To Make This The Biggest March Ever!!
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.