Trae tha Truth, Bun B and George Floyd’s family planning march at Discovery Green Tuesday

HOUSTON – Rappers Trae tha Truth and Bun B announced a march Tuesday with the family of George Floyd in Houston. The event will begin at Discovery Green at 1500 McKinney at 3 p.m.

“I’m inviting the whole city to be a part. All people. All races. All humanity. We will do it right for the homie.” Bun B wrote on his Instagram Sunday.

“The whole city needs to come out and stand up for one of our own,” Trae tha Truth wrote on Instagram Sunday. “We will stand with whoever stands for what’s right and will stand against who is wrong.”

He said he has noticed looters and people with earpieces that are not from the community rioting and lotting. He said that behavior will not be tolerated at the event.

Trae tha Truth said the goal is to make this biggest march ever.

“We will make George and his family proud,” he wrote. “We will not be bullied or silenced at all. We are one."