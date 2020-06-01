Ask 2: Are the waivers on car inspections and vehicle registration renewals still in place?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Are the waivers on car inspections and vehicle registration renewals still in place?

The answer: Yes, the temporary waiver on vehicle registration renewals issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 16 is still in effect until further notice, per an update provided on the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles website on May 24.

Therefore, car inspections can be pushed back until the waiver is no longer in place. However, if car owners still wish to renew their car’s registration they can do so online.

The update also says that the temporary extension on vehicle titling also remains in effect.

Abbott’s initial statement says that once the TxDMV notifies the public that normal vehicle registration and titling have resumed, the waiver will still remain in effect for another 60 days.

