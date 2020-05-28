The Tasting Room in Uptown Park will permanently close Saturday

HOUSTON – The Tasting Room’s original Uptown Park will close their doors on Saturday, becoming yet another restaurant shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Jerry Lasco said in an email to employees Tuesday that failed rent negotiations and limited revenue are reasons for the shutdown.

“In the wake of the pandemic, although we have tried many scenarios, it has not been possible to keep the space running at limited capacity,” said Lasco.

The restaurant’s original location opened in 2013 and has provided more than 2,000 meals to hospitality workers impacted by the pandemic, Eater Houston reported.

Lasco’s other concept, Max’s Wine Dive and The Tasting Room at CityCentre near Beltway 8 and I-10 will remain open.